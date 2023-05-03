Videos

Forest Team works to reunite leopard cub with mother after separation

A female leopard cub that got separated from her mother in the Ganiyari beat of Fingeshwar forest range, Rajim block, Gariyaband district, about 40km from the state capital Raipur, is under the watch of the forest team. They are doing their best to reunite her with her mother who ran into the jungle in panic after seeing MNREGA workers digging a canal site, nearly half a kilometre from the leopard's habitat, leaving the cub behind on May 2 morning.