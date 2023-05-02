Videos

PTR himself clarified twice, don’t want to give publicity: Stalin on audio leak

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on May 2 said that there was "cheap politics" going on in the alleged controversial audio tapes of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and that he did not want to talk further on this issue and give publicity to anyone. "PTR himself clarified twice and I do not want to talk anything further on this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics," Stalin said.