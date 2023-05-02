Videos

Customs seize 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1.34 cr in Chennai airport

Customs officials seized 2.516 Kg of Gold worth 1.34 crores in the Chennai airport. Based on intelligence, one male Sri Lankan passenger, who arrived from Colombo was intercepted by the Air Custom Officers. On examination, four bundles of gold in the rubbery form were found concealed in his body, resulting in the recovery of 919 grams of gold worth 49.35 lakhs, which was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. In another incident, one female passenger who arrived from Kuwait last week was intercepted. In search of her checked-in baggage, 20 assorted gold rings of 24K purity total weighing 805 grams valued at 43.23 lakhs concealed in the handbags were found, which were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. In another incident, one male passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi was intercepted. And on examination, 2 bundles of gold in rubbery paste form were found concealed in his body which yielded one 699 grams gold ingot of 24K purity and one 93 grams gold ingot of 24K purity was recovered from his undergarments. Two gold ingots weighing 792 grams valued at 42.38 lakhs were recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962.