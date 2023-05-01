Videos

Thanjavur Mayor Sun.Ramanathan plays 'Kolattam'

The Mayor and Commissioner of Tanjore Corporation danced Kolatam at the Thanjavur periya koil Chariot Festival. At the world famous Chariot Festival, as the chariot swayed through the flood of devotees, nathaswaram and melathalam musicians played 'kolattam', 'Mayillatam' and 'oyilattam'. In that, Thanjavur Mayor Sun.Ramanathan and Commissioner Saravanakumar both played Kolattam. The video of them dancing is going viral on social media.