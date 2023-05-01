Videos

Telangana’s ultra-modern Secretariat thrown open

The new Secretariat, which was thrown open on April 30, has 34 domes which stand out as a special attraction.According to officials, four types of domes have been built. It is estimated that up to 90 tonnes of iron was used in the construction of these domes. The main building has two 'Bahubali' domes constructed on the lines of Taj Mahal and Gulbarga Gumbaz.Officials say . . This is the first time such huge domes have been built in modern structures mainly in government buildings. Each of the main domes is 82-feet high (about eight stories) and 52-feet in diameter. These are the main attractions of the Secretariat and are located on the east and west sides of the building.