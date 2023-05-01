Videos

Stalin withdraws Factories Amendment Bill on May Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who had put Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023, on hold informed on May 1 that he will withdraw the Bill. The Amendment Bill empowers the State government to exempt any factory or group or class or description of factories from any or all of the provisions of Sections 51, 52, 54, 55, 56, or 59 of the Factories Act, 1948 or the rules made thereunder.