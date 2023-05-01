Videos

Mobile phone thrown at PM during roadshow in Mysuru

In a security breach, a mobile phone was thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing roadshow for the ensuing Assembly elections in Karnataka. The incident occurred on April 30 in Mysuru when his campaign vehicle was passing through KR Circle when somebody in the crowd threw a mobile phone at Modi. Though the Prime Minister was not hurt, it landed close to him. It needs to be clarified if the Prime Minister noticed the mobile being thrown at him as he was busy waving to the crowds. However, the security person with Modi in the campaign vehicle noted it.