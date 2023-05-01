Videos

Karnataka poll Campaign : Rahul stops speech after hearing sound of Azaan

Addressing a public meeting in Tumkuru, Karnataka, on May 1, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped his speech after hearing the sound of Azaan (Muslim call to prayer). Lashing out at the BJP government in the southern state, the former Wayanad MP said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a '40 per cent government', as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."