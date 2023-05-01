Videos

India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in J-K

The central government has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were used by terrorists in Pakistan as communication platforms to transmit information to Jammu and Kashmir. Some media reports claimed that the apps blocked by the government include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others. It was found that these apps were being used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW), News18 reported citing sources. The government's action against mobile applications that pose a threat to national security is not a recent occurrence.