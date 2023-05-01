Videos

College student falls into vessel of rasam, dies

A 20-year-old college student, who was working part-time with a wedding caterer, succumbs to his burns on April 26, days after falling into a vessel of hot rasam at a wedding hall in Minjur near Chennai. He was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The deceased, identified as V Sathish, is a resident of Athipattu Pudhu Nagar and was studying the final year of BCA at a private college in Korukkupet. He was working part-time with a wedding caterer, assisting him in serving food for guests, police investigations revealed. Sathish’s parents are casual labourers. On April 23, during work, Sathish was walking past the cooking area when he slipped and fell into a vessel in which Rasam was being cooked. His co-workers rescued Sathish and moved him to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Minjur. He was then referred to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for further treatment and despite the efforts of the medical professionals, Sathish succumbed to his injuries on April 26 night. Minjur Police registered a case and handed over Sathish’s body to the family members after post-mortem examination.