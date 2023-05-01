Videos

Chitrai Festival at Thanjavur Periya Koil

Chitrai festival started on 17th with flag hoisting at Periya Koil. The main event of the festival was the Chariot, which was 19 feet high, 18 feet wide and weighed 40 tons. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver pulled the rope and started the chariot procession . Tens of thousands of devotees pull the chariot with a rope, chanting 'Thyagesa, Arura'. The scenes of lakhs of devotees pulling the chariot was inspiring. On the way, nathswaram and drums musicians played. Folk dances like kolatam, mayilatam and yolatam were performed.