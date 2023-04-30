Videos
"The tourist industry in India is rapidly growing:" PM Modi
While addressing the 100th episode of maan ki baat ,PM Modi said It is a matter of pride that how 20 thousand women came together in Vellore to revive the Naga river.Before traveling abroad, we must have visited at least 15 places in India. Prime Minister Modi commended that the tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country.
