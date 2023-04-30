Videos

‘Our Chief Minister Our Pride’ exihibition : Min Nehru played drums

Chief Minister Stalin's biographical photo exhibition has been grandly opened in Trichy under the title "Our Chief Minister is our pride". It is seen and enjoyed by a large number of public and college students from various parts of Trichy every day. There was a concert by famous music composer Srikanth Deva. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru who attended the concert entertained everyone by playing drums to Srikanth Deva's song which amazed the public.