Videos

Maan ki Baat: Live broadcast at UN

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made massive arrangements for the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' show on April 30. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address was started to air at 11am. The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann ki Baat' show. The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast an "unprecedented" mass outreach programme and has planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.