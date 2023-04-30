Videos

Flooding at Theni Kumbakkarai falls

Kumbakkarai Falls is situated 9km away from Periya Kulam in a natural setting at the foothills of the Western Ghats near Periyakulam in Theni district.Due to the inflow of water to this waterfall on most days of the year, tourists from not only Theni district but also from various districts of Tamil Nadu and foreign states come in large numbers. In this case, due to the heavy rain that fell in Kodaikanal Vatta Kanal area of ​​Western Ghats on April 27, the waterfall has flooded for the past few days. Due to this, the tourists are banned from visiting the water fall. For the safety of the tourists, once the water flow in the waterfall is stable, tourists will be allowed to bathe in the Kumbakkarai waterfall.