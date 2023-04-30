Videos

Black Smoke Rises Over Khartoum As Fighting Enters Its Third Week

Black Smoke Rises Over Khartoum As Fighting Enters Its Third Week. Air strikes and artillery rocked Khartoum on Saturday (April 29) as Sudan entered a third week of fighting between rival military forces despite a ceasefire, prompting more civilians to flee and renewed warnings of wider instability if the war is not stopped .As dark smoke rose over Khartoum, a U.N. envoy offered a possible flicker of hope, saying the warring sides that have so far shown no sign of compromise were now more open to negotiations - though no date had been set.