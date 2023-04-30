Videos

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 4, rescue ops on

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse has risen to four on April 30, said Thane Municipal Corporation official. The three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on April 29 afternoon trapping several people under the debris. "Death toll rises to four in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway," said a Thane Municipal Corporation official.