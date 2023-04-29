Videos

Will fight legally against Pen Memorial: says Seeman

Soon after the Union Environment Ministry gave permission to construct a pen memorial at the Marina beach with various riders, NTK chief Seeman on April 29 strongly objected to this and said that legal action would be taken against it. In this regard, he said in his tweet that it is anti-democratic that the Union expert committee has given permission to set up a pen memorial in the sea without following the rules. “The Union government's hasty approval of this anti-environmental scheme by the State government shows their combined anti-people attitude.” "The fact that permission has been given without taking into account the fact that the people's opinion meeting was not properly held highlights the fact that the Union and State governments do not respect the opinion of the people at all. I announce that NTK is going to launch a legal fight against this anti-people and anti-ecological plan," he added in the tweet.