Vishal offers food in an old age home on behalf of 'Thalapathy'

On April 28 Actor Vishal through his foundation has provided food for people in an old age home . The video shows elderly people enjoying a meal provided by the actor on behalf of 'Thalapathy'. The video also shows an elderly person as the representative of the old age home thanking 'Thalapathy' Vijay and wished him well for his career and his movies. They also wished good health and wellness for Vishal and that he should live a long life. The video has become viral on social media.