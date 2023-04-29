Videos

TN’s 1st ‘Medical Tourism Conference’ inaugurated by Stalin

Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Medical Tourism Conference for the first time in Tamil Nadu to promote medical and health tourism. Press release issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu in this regard: Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on 29th April in Chennai, on behalf of the Department of Tourism, Medical and Welfare Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Medical Tourism Conference for the first time to promote medical and health tourism in Tamil Nadu. , “Tamil Nadu – Where the world comes to heal” published a book on hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) in Tamil Nadu. Also, in this conference, he opened the halls set up on behalf of various hospitals .