TN likely to receive rain for next 4 days

With the sweltering heat getting intolerable by the day, weather forecast predicts rain for Tamil Nadu from APRIL 30 for four days. Accordingly, most of the districts in the State will witness rains with thunderstorms. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on April 29 predicted rain in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry for the next 4 days. The RMC statement said, "On April 30, there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and heavy rain at one or two places in Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts.