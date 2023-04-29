Videos

Kodanad heist-cum-murder case judge transferred to Salem

Justice Murugan who was investigating the Kodanad heist-murder case for the past one year has been transferred to Salem labour court. Replacing him, Pudukottai District Judge Abdul Khader will take charge. This comes after a court in the Nilgiris on April 28 adjourned the hearing in the case to June 23, allowing more time for police to investigate.