Videos
Kodanad heist-cum-murder case judge transferred to Salem
Justice Murugan who was investigating the Kodanad heist-murder case for the past one year has been transferred to Salem labour court. Replacing him, Pudukottai District Judge Abdul Khader will take charge. This comes after a court in the Nilgiris on April 28 adjourned the hearing in the case to June 23, allowing more time for police to investigate.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android