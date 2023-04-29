Videos

Congress is full of negativity: Modi in K'taka

Taking on Congress in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 said that the grand old party lacks capability to understand poverty and is "full of negativity", while also accusing it of doing politics on development .The Prime Minister accused Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), which are contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections separately, of harbouring "hatred" for farmers and said that they created obstructions in the implementation of the central scheme for farmers. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13."Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. They have not seen poverty. Congress is the party which does politics in the name of development and is full of negativity. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here .The Prime Minister also stated that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power and had promised loan waivers for farmers but the still the farmers are waiting for the fulfilment of the promises.