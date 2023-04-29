Videos

CCTV footage: Burglar breaking into the house in Erode

Burglar breaking the lock of a house near Erode has been recorded on CCTV. a couple from Chinna Thottam area of Erode district, had gone to Chennai for their daughter's wedding. When they returned home from Chennai, they were shocked to find that the lock of the house had been broken and 12 pounds of jewellery and one kilogram of silver had been stolen. In this regard, CCTV footage showed an unidentified person breaking the lock of the house and taking the two-wheeler outside the house. Erode Police have been filed a case and further investigations are underway.