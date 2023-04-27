Videos

Smriti Irani slams Mallikarjun over ‘Modi poisonous snake’ remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge waded headfirst into controversy on April 27 after seeming to suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a ‘poisonous snake’. While the senior politician soon issued a clarification - he was talking about the BJP's ideology as a whole - top leaders from the ruling party have repeatedly called for an apology. The incident comes amid a high octane campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. “Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about PM...He gave clarification that he was attacking BJP's ideology. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India," asserted Union Minister Smriti Irani.