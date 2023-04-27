Videos

School Education Minister on the irregularities in CAG report

During the AIADMK rule, 3 percent of students moved from government schools to private schools. Houses allotted to Scheduled Castes have been given to Backward Classes. The CAG report has clearly shown that the AIADMK government has incurred unnecessary expenses. Also, the AIADMK regime has spent wastefully. In the education sector, under AIADMK rule, the number of students enrolled in government schools has decreased. AIADMK rule is an example of how an administration should not run. The number of new students in government schools has increased in the last 2 years.We suspended 6 officials who were involved in irregularities in 2016. The laptop scheme was not provided to 1.75 students in the AIADMK regime. Rs. 2.18 crore as unnecessary expenditure has been mentioned in the report, he said.