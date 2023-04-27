Videos

PwD Vinoth Babu booked for cheating Stalin and Udhay

A case has been registered against one Vinoth Babu, for cheating Chief Minister Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.Vinoth Babu claimed to be the captain of India's disabled cricket team. He clicked pictures with the CM and sports minister with a fake trophy. Hailing from Ramanathapuram, Vinoth has swindled money from several people claiming he is India's disabled team captain and has won the tournament hosted in Pakistan. Once his pictures with TN leaders went viral, the real disabled team cricketers raised an alarm and had filed a complaint. The Ramanathapuram crime branch police has booked Vinoth under IPC 406 and 420. Investigations revealed that the accused has not travelled abroad as he does not even possess a passport.