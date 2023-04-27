Videos

Priyanka Gandhi appeals to K’taka voters to ‘stand with Congress’

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 26 stated that her family is facing a period of struggle in the contemporary period and made an appeal to the people to stand with the Congress party. On her second day of tour, she continued her poignant attack on BJP. Priyanka Gandhi said that the Youths have not been given employment; 2.5 lakh government posts are lying vacant but they are not getting them. Rate of every post has been fixed, there is a scam in every exam for recruitment. Contractors are committing suicides. The Contractors' Association and School Management Association wrote letters to the PM about corruption but they didn't get any reply. Priyanka Gandhi alleged that ,MLA's son was caught with Rs 8 crore cash but no action was taken, rather his MLA father took out a parade to show that they can do anything and nobody can touch them. Even Covid patients were looted; nothing was spared.