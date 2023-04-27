Videos

PM Modi to aggressively campaign in Karnataka till May 7

The campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is set to gain momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct nearly 15 public meetings, and road shows in six days in the state, giving a significant push to party's efforts to retain power in state, sources told ANI on April 25.The Prime Minister will begin campaigning on April 28 and will continue till May 7. Terming Karnataka as the BJP's "gateway to the South", the party is leaving no stone unturned and for that top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national party president JP Nadda have been aggressively campaigning across the country.