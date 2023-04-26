Videos

TN Guv visits Delhi; coincides with EPS-PM meet

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has left for New Delhi on April 27 morning. Though the reason for his sudden visit is unknown, sources claim he is on a personal visit to the national capital. He is expected to return to Chennai in one or two days. The Governor's visit gains interest as it comes at a time when the State's Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to visit Delhi and meet PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders on April 27 (tomorrow).Another factor worth noting in Ravi's Delhi visit is that the TN BJP lodged a protest with the Governor against the TN government for moving a resolution favouring reservation for Dalit Christians.