Stalin to visit Delhi , to meet President Murmu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit New Delhi tomorrow [April 28], to discuss activities regarding Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi with President Draupadi Murmu. Meanwhile, the Government of TamilNadu has been constantly criticizing the activities of the Governor in Tamil Nadu. Stalin would also insist the President regarding Governor should have a specific time frame for taking decisions for the bills passed in the assembly.