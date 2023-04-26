Videos

PM Modi inaugurated medical college in Silvassa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Medical College and Research Center at a cost of Rs 4,800 crore in Daman Diu capital Silvassa. Speaking then, he said that new programs are being implemented rapidly under the BJP regime and now students can pursue medical and engineering courses in local languages. Thousands of people gathered on the way to greet Modi, who had earlier gone to Daman and Diu.