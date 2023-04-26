Videos
Operation Kaveri: 250 more Indians rescued from conflict-ridden Sudan
Another batch of over 250 stranded Indians was evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan by Indian Air Force under 'Operation Kaveri' as the 72-hour ceasefire has been agreed by the two warring factions on April 25. Operation Kaveri is a rescue operation launched by the central government to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Sudan. Two IAF C-130 J aircraft rescued more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan. In a tweet, Indian Air Force said, "#OperationKaveri takes to the Skies! Two #IAF C-130 J aircraft have evacuated more than 250 personnel from Port Sudan. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam." To ensure no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, the Indian Air Force has deployed its IAF Garud Special Forces in Port Sudan.
