Videos
Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep Campaigns for BJP in Chitradurga
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka with several national leaders visiting the state over the next two weeks. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android