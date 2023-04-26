Videos

Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep Campaigns for BJP in Chitradurga

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka with several national leaders visiting the state over the next two weeks. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga.