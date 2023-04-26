Videos

Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep Campaigns for BJP in Chitradurga

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka with several national leaders visiting the state over the next two weeks. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Molakalmuru Assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy, in Chitradurga.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in