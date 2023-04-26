Videos

EPS on VAO murder

n regards to the killing of the VAO in Thoothukudi, EPS posted on his Twitter page, "It is a shock that Lourdu Francis, village administrative officer, was hacked to death in ​​Thoothukudi district. My deepest condolences to his family". The opposition leader added that he have been warning the government to ensure the safety of the people in the legislature and in the public space by pointing out the ongoing incidents of such violence. It is highly condemnable that the government is not only blind to it but also has no concern for the people and the government officials. The AIADMK general secretary further questioned that if this is the case for a government official, where is the security for the common people in this regime?. He strongly urged that the chief minister of this government to take action to protect law and order.