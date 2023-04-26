Videos

Daniel Radcliffe & Erin Darke Welcome Their First Baby

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has now become a dad as he welcomed his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke, Page Sixreported. On April 25, the couple was seen pushing a pram around New York City, which confirmed the birth of the newborn. Mr. Radcliffe's representative also confirmed the news with Express.co.uk in a statement, which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child." However, the couple has not revealed the sex of the baby, or when the child was born. Notably, the 33-year-old actor has been with 38-year-old American actress Erin Darke, for more than a decade. The couple first met on the sets of ''Kill Your Darlings'' in 2012 and have been together since. In the movie, while Mr. Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg, Ms Darke featured Gwendolyn, a romantic interest. However, the couple is notoriously private and rarely make red carpet appearances.