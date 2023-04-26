Videos

BJP SC wing wants Panchami land retrieved, meets Tamil Nadu governor

BJP state vice president VP Duraisamy and SC wing president Tada Periyasamy led a delegation to Governor RN Ravi on April 25 and submitted a memorandum on three issues retrieval of Panchami land; state’s ‘failure’ in spending SC special fund properly; and cancellation of the resolution adopted by Assembly on quota for Dalit Christians. Answering reporters outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting, Periyasamy said“Those who convert from another religion come under BCs and their rights are safeguarded by Mandal Commission recommendations. ” On retrieving Panchami land given to SC/STs by the British government, he said, “Last year, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan raised the issue in the Assembly. The revenue minister said the government had identified 1.5 lakh acres of Panchami land and steps would be taken for their retrieval. However, no step has been taken so far.”