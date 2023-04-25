Videos

Vengaivayal case: 8 out of 11 people refuse to give DNA samples

As many as 8 people out of the 11 in connected with Vengaivayal overhead tank incident refused to give blood sample. Earlier today, the blood samples of 11 persons in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district, in December last year, were to be collected. According to sources, the people refused to give their blood and said, "They are being guilt tripped and would consult their lawyers before giving out samples." The shocking incident of human excreta found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to the people of Dalit colony in the panchayat made headlines across nation. The incident came to light in the third week of December last year after the government doctors advised the residents of the colony to check water contamination as many of them fell sick. The case was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14 this year by the Director-General of Police. The human feaces found in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year, is allegedly found to be from a woman and two men.