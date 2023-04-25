Videos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kerala visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first Water Metro that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city. PM Modi is on a visit to Kerala, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 3200 crore .Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by PM Modi.He will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.