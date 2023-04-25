Videos

PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat train

PM Narendra Modi on April 25 flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will cover 11 districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.