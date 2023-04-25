Videos

Kamal, Vijayakant welcome Stalin's decision to put 12-hr work Bill on hold

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on April 25 welcomed the announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin that the action on the Factories Act (amendment) Bill would be kept on hold. "Emphasis on what is being said rather than who is saying it and respecting the reasonable opinions of the opposite side and the feelings of the people are the hallmarks of a healthy government. Kudos to Stalin," he tweeted. However, the actor-turned-politician requested the DMK government to permanently cancel the Bill. DMDK founder and actor Vijayakant also welcomed the chief minister's announcement on the working hours reform Bill. "Why did Chief Minister Stalin, who claims to be concerned about the welfare of the workers, not consult with all the trade unions before passing the Bill? It is funny to announce the suspension after the Bill was passed in the Assembly without consulting anyone and there was a lot of opposition," he said in a statement. He also pointed out to the State government withdrawing the notification allowing the serving of alcohol at marriage halls after strong opposition to it. He demanded the government consult the stakeholders before introducing a new Bill or policy.