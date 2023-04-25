Videos

India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation

India is projected to overtake China as the world's most populous country by the end of this month when its population is expected to reach 1.425 billion, according to the United Nations. India's population is projected to stabilise after the year 2064 and will be around 1.5 billion at the end of the century, a senior UN official said on April 24."India is projected to overtake China as the world's most populous country during the current month - April of 2023. Chinese population reached its peak size of 1.4 billion in 2022, and has begun to decline,” Director, Population Division, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) John Wilmoth said at a news briefing here. Wilmoth said that projections indicate that the size of the Chinese population could drop below 1 billion before the end of the century. "In India, by contrast, the population is expected to continue growing for several decades,” he said.