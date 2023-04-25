Videos

India has recorded 6,660 new coronavirus infections

India witnesses dip in Covid cases for 3rd straight day, records 6,660 new infections.India recorded 6,660 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was reported at 3.52% and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.42%. Twenty-four fatalities were reported during the said period.
