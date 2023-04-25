Videos

Doors of Kedarnath Dham open to pilgrims

Amid chanting of shlokas (hymns) and lusty drumbeats, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened to pilgrims on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers. However, the Uttarakhand government has stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a warning of inclement weather by the Met department.