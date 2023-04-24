Videos

TN will never allow serving liquor in marriage halls: Senthilbalaji

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on April 24 said the State government will never grant permission for serving liquor in marriage halls and sports stadiums. Responding to reports that special license has been accorded to serve liquor on commercial premises like marriage halls and sports stadiums, Balaji, however, said that liquor is allowed only during international games like cricket and international events similar to other states in India. “The practice of serving liquor in international sports events and events is already in vogue in other states,” he said, while speaking to the media in Coimbatore.