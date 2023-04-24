Videos
TN govt gets spl license for allowing liquor in marriage halls, stadiums
The Tamil Nadu government has obtained a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions. A notification has been published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette saying that the Tamil Nadu government has notified that liquor can be served in marriage halls and sports grounds with special permission.
