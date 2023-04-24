Videos

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan to hit big screens this Deepavali

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming science fiction comedy Ayalaan will release worldwide during Deepavali 2023. Making the announcement the actor along with a poster wrote: “Let’s fly high this Diwali.” The film is directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame and produced by KJR Studios, has Rakul Preet Singh playing the female lead and Isha Koppikar playing the antagonist. Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman.