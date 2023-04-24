Videos

Floating bridge inaugurated at Tanur

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated a floating bridge at Ottumpuram beach near Tanur on April 23. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyas said that the government was making bold moves to lift the State’s tourism from the lows it had plunged into during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman presided over the function. Mr. Abdurahiman said tourism in the State will make a huge leap once the coastal highway materialises. The floating bridge is set up to help people walk up to 100 m into the sea. There will be an entry fee of ₹120. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6.45 p.m. There will be life guards and life jackets for the safety of the people.