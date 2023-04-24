Videos

DMK cadre holds protest after Income Tax raids

The Income Tax (IT) Department officials are conducting raids on several properties of popular real estate company G Square in Tamil Nadu. The searches were also carried out at many locations associated with the group in Karnataka and Telangana. The searches began around 7 am on April 24 in offices of G Square Relators Private Limited in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Karnataka’s Hosur, Bengaluru, Mysore and Bellary and Telangana. Meanwhile, DMK cadre held protest after IT official carried out raids at house of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan’s son, who is a shareholder of firm G Square.