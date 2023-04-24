Videos

Annamalai slams TN govt's move to serve liquor in commercial places

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai on April 24 criticised the State government for its move to allow liquor in commercial premises like sports stadiums and banquet halls and said the party failed to keep up its poll promises. The BJP leader wrote, "This incompetent DMK government has brought an amendment to allow alcohol in places where people gather, including wedding halls and sports grounds. The DMK, which came to power by saying that it would close the liquor factories and reduce the number of liquor shops, has been trying to increase the sale of liquor by setting an upper limit every year."